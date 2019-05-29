Police: Man, woman charged with animal cruelty after pig left in car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man and woman were arrested Monday afternoon after a pig was left in a car outside the Avenues Mall, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Mark Gray, 20, and Trinity Tavarez-Soto, 19, both of Jacksonville, are each charged with animal cruelty.

According to an arrest report, police found a small, multicolored pig in the back seat of a car parked at the Avenues Mall on Southside Boulevard about 2 p.m.

The Weather Authority said Monday afternoon hit 100 degrees.

The arrest report shows a mall employee alerted police to the pig’s situation and an officer broke the car window, removed the pig and put the animal in his patrol car.

That’s when police said Gray and Tavarez-Soto came out of the mall, came back to the car and were arrested.

The pig was taken by Animal Care and Protective Services.

The temperature in the car was taken, but that was redacted from the arrest report.

