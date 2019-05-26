Scorching temperatures continue thru Memorial Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Tonight temperatures will slowly decline falling into the lower 70s across Metro Jacksonville while inland communities will return the upper 60s into Monday morning. Meanwhile, coastal zones will start out with temperatures in the mid 70s, as Memorial Day starts off with mostly clear skies.

A massive dome of high pressure will remain over the region as the new week begins. Memorial Day Temperatures will continue to be well above average with near record or record high temperatures during the afternoon. Anticipate dry conditions across the majority of the region with light southwest to westerly winds.

A weak sea breeze merger could create a couple pop-up storms between I-75 and Highway 301 Monday afternoon, otherwise expected a mostly sunny skies as a few clouds develop during the latter half of the day.

With only a slight chance for a few isolated downpours across Southeast Georgia Tuesday, expected mostly dry conditions as temperatures reach the upper 90s and lower 100s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.

A weak cold front will attempt move through by Friday evening into Saturday, however, don't expect it to deliver significant rainfall. Early indications are that rainfall amounts won`t put much of a dent in our precipitation deficits. Temperatures will trend very slightly downwards Friday and Saturday. However, they are still forecasted to remain above normal in the low to mid 90s.





