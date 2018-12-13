Shots fired at agent during operation in Grand Park, FBI says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A person is in custody after shots were fired at an investigator Wednesday night in Grand Park, according to the FBI.

Amanda Warford with the FBI told News4Jax that federal investigators were assisting with a planned multi-agency operation. The scene was near the intersection of West 13th Street and Connally Avenue.

It's unclear exactly what the investigation was for and which agencies were involved.

Warford said the agent was not hit by the gunfire. The suspected shooter was in custody.

Investigators are expected to release more information sometime Wednesday night.

