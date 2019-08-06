Police searching for 2 missing boys from Cedar Hills

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police are searching for two boys who were last seen in the Cedar Hills neighborhood.

Both Romeo Reese and Adonis Davis are 9-years-old. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said they were contacted about their disappearance around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officers said both children told their caregivers they were staying over at each other's house. They were last seen around 7:30 p.m. Monday walking in the area.

Romeo is 4'11", 105 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue Pokemon shirt, blue shorts, and black and red sneakers.

Adonis is 4'5", 80 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue lego shirt and black jogging pants.

Anyone with any information or who has seen them since 7:30 p.m. is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office immediately at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@Jaxsheriff.org.

