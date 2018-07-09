Pregnant woman beaten while shackled gets high-profile attorney

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - National civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump is now representing a pregnant woman who says she was beaten by a Jacksonville corrections officer.

Kirenda Welch and Crump will be speaking out Monday about the recent criminal charges filed against corrections officer Catherine Thompson, who has since been fired from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The news conference is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Monday.

Crump has represented families in several high profile cases, including the Stephon Clark police shooting in Sacramento and the shooting of Trayvon Martin.

Welch was arrested June 29 on a suspended license charge after she made an illegal turn. She said things escalated after she arrived at the Duval County jail. That’s where investigators said Welch, who was five weeks pregnant at the time, was beaten by Thompson while she was shackled.

Welch said she had an issue with the itchy uniform she was given and was voicing her concerns. She said her criticism was met with racial slurs.

Insults were exchanged and things escalated when Welch complained the shackles were too tight, said Undersheriff Pat Ivey.

“She punched me dead in my forehead... I could not believe it. No, I can't believe she's doing this. I'm shackled up. I'm on my back in a room with no cameras,” said Welch. “She used both hands and banged my head into the concrete wall.”

Thompson was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with misdemeanor battery and official misconduct, which is a felony.

