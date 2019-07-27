Recognize her? Officers trying to find child's parents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Details were slim when the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released a photo of a child Friday night, asking for help tracking down her parents.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the young girl was found in the driveway of a home in the Argyle Forest neighborhood on Jacksonville's Westside. She's believed to be about 3 years old.

As of 11 p.m., Officer Melissa Bujeda said no one had called in a report of a missing child. She said police officers have been knocking on doors in the area, and no one recognized her.

If you know anything that can help investigators call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@Jaxsheriff.org.

