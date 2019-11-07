Report: 'Insufficient evidence' to charge teen after shots fired into car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A disposition statement obtained Wednesday by News4Jax sheds light on why charges were dropped in the case of a 17-year-old who was arrested in June after shots were fired at a car carrying four people.

News4Jax learned Caleb Sheffield was released from jail when video surfaced showing him in Orlando near the time of the shooting.

According to the report, the video -- as well as statements from witnesses who would testify Sheffield was in Orlando about an hour and 30 minutes before the time of the shooting in Jacksonville -- was one of three reasons why the charges were dropped.

After a victim of the shooting was released from the hospital, she spoke with investigators, saying she was not sure it was Sheffield who shot her, the report said. It said she told investigators she only got a glance at the shooter and that it was dark outside.

Detectives submitted a live round found at the scene for testing, according to the report. The report stated that Sheffield's DNA was not found on the bullet.

Police arrested Sheffield after two women who were in the car were hit by gunfire. His arrest was based on eyewitness testimony.

