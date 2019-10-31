Video shows teen accused of shooting into car was out of town

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Attempted murder and other charges have been dropped against a 17-year-old arrested in June after shots were fired at a car carrying four people.

Caleb Sheffield was arrested June 1 and ordered held on $1.1 million bond. Just over two weeks later, he was released from jail when video surfaced showing him in Orlando at the time of the shooting.

Police arrested Sheffield after two women who were in the car were hit by gunfire. A family member of a victim, who asked not to be identified, told News4Jax when Sheffield was released that she is concerned,

"I just want JSO to do their job and get to the bottom of it. Just don't let it go," a family member said. "We need to find out who did this."

PREVIOUS STORY: Teen arrested after car carrying 4 people shot up

The family member said this is the second time the woman has been a victim of a shooting. A police report shows that, in 2017, the woman helped police make an arrest by identifying Deontrae Thomas as the man who shot her and fatally wounded 18-year-old Zion Brown. In June, the State Attorney's Office announced Thomas was indicted for first-degree murder and witness tampering in the Brown case.

