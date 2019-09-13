Lockdown at Mandarin High lifted after campus searched for gun

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police who searched Mandarin High School on Fridayafter reports that a student was seen with a gun on campus have given the all-clear to lift a lockdown so that dismissal can begin.

After parents started flooded the school, police and News4Jax with calls, Duval County Public School confirmed that the school was placed lockdown while the campus was being searched for a firearm.

The district sent this statement from Principal John Knisely: "The school was placed on code red due to allegations that a student was in possession of a firearm. That student has been detained by police and had no firearm on his person. Police are searching the school to determine if a firearm is on campus, and therefore the school remains on code red. Because the school is on code red, please do not come to the school at this time. We will update you as the situation progresses."

A viewer sent a brief video appearing to show a young man being led away by police, but no other details are available.

We are in the process of reaching out to parents at this time related to the Code Red at Mandarin High School. Students and staff are safe. Please standby for additional updates which will be provided through phone call, email and the mobile app. — DCPS (@DuvalSchools) September 13, 2019

At 2:22 p.m., the school announced the Code Red had been lifted.

"We appreciate your patience as we worked through this situation. Your child's safety is our highest priority and we will always take necessary precautions in these situations," media relations supervisor Laureen Ricks said.

There was not word on what, if anything, police found.

