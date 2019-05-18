Reports of shooting during Terry Parker High spring football game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There are reports of a shooting Friday night during a spring football game at Terry Parker High School in Arlington.

About 9 p.m., Andre' Ellis with the website, DuvalSports.com, first reported shots were fired outside the stadium during the spring football game between Terry Parker and Ribault High School.

Ellis posted a photo to social media that showed players lying on the ground as a safety precaution. He also tweeted that witnesses said one person lying on the ground was put on a stretcher.

"I heard the noise. When I turned around, I saw everybody running," one Terry Parker football player said. "I was trying to see if my family was straight."

One mother described the chaos.

"I heard one loud gunshot and everyone took off running in different directions. People were running in different directions of the stadium," she told News4Jax by phone. "The general area where it happened is where most people were running. Others were running down stands trying to grab little ones. It was craziness. Players were told to get on the ground. It was crazy."

"It's frightening. You're trying to have a form of safe entertainment when you come to the games. It's just not safe," she added.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has not yet confirmed the shooting.

Duval County Public Schools endured a tragedy in Week 1 of the 2018 season following a shooting outside the gates of the Raines-Lee football game. One person was killed and two were injured in the shooting, which prompted a change in both security and game times at select schools.

Kickoff times were rearranged for rivalry games, including Mandarin-Sandalwood, Raines-First Coast and Lee-Westside among several others. Game times were 10 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

There was a shooting that followed a Raines-Lee game in 2012. That shooting left a 20-year-old severely injured.

