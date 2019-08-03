Small plane down near Dames Point Bridge, pilot safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Fire Rescue crews report they responded to a plane in the water in the Mill Cove area. The pilot was picked up by a good Samaritan. There were no injuries and no report of any fuel spill

A plane went down in the marsh near the Dames Point Bridge. Single occupant, no injuries. Occupant has already been removed by Marine Units. — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 3, 2019

Sources tell News4Jax that the pilot of the small plane was an aircraft mechanic who experienced engine issues on take-off.

