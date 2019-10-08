Residents shocked by heavy flooding from torrential rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The flooding that hit neighborhoods at the beaches and along the St. Johns River shocked many homeowners and drivers on Monday, and residents have different opinions on what's causing the issue.

Martha Troeger and George Troeger said their riverfront home flooded in the storm.

"It was torrential rain for hours," Martha Troeger said. "It just filled up the yard until it flowed ... underneath the garage door like a river."

George Troeger said he hadn't seen rain like Monday's downpour in decades.

"It's been a bad year. I don't know what's behind it," George Troeger. "I'm sick and tired of it. I've been out here since 5 o'clock this morning. This was all ankle deep."

In a nearby neighborhood, Mark Devereaux said his rain gauge has accumulated nearly 8 inches of rainwater in the first eight days of October.

Residents told News4Jax they believe multiple things contribute to the flooding, like some neighborhoods being built too low and other new neighborhoods push water in the wrong direction.

City Councilman Rory Diamond represents the beaches. He said pipes under the beaches have a combination of too much concrete and poor infrastructure.

"We need better and more pipes going underneath our streets and homes out at the beaches to move water out," Diamond said. "Some of our pipes are 50 years old and made of terra cotta. It just doesn't work. We have to constantly replace and constantly improve."

News4Jax spoke with the Northeast Florida Builders Association, which said there are a lot of regulations for drainage when new neighborhoods are created. Water management entities require developers to improve drainage for any new neighborhoods.

