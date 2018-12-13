Suspect dead in shooting involving officer, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A police officer was involved in a shooting Wednesday night in Mandarin, and the suspect is dead, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The scene is at the St. Augustine at the Lake apartment complex on Old St. Augustine Road. No officers were injured in the shooting, JSO said.

It's the second shooting involving a Jacksonville police officer in 24 hours.

A man who approached Jacksonville officers with a gun in his hand Wednesday morning was shot and killed by police at a Motel 6 on Dunn Avenue, not far from Interstate 95. The officer involved was hospitalized and said to be in "good" condition.

This is the fifth shooting in 2018 by a JSO officer. News4Jax has a crew heading to the scene to gather more information.

