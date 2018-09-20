Jacksonville police searching woods off Pritchard Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has a large portion of a wooded area cordoned off along Pritchard Road, west of Interstate 295 in Northwest Jacksonville.

Crime scene technicians and other resources are at the scene Thursday morning. One neighbor said police first arrived at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, and a second said he saw officers on the private, dirt road in the late afternoon when he came home from work.

Police have not said anything other than it's an active investigation and corrected speculation that remains had been found in the woods. Video from Sky4 showed a canopy set up down a dirt road with equipment and coolers under it. Men could be seen using chainsaws to clear brush.

News4Jax is talking to people in the area and trying to learn more. This story will be updated throughout the day as more information becomes available.

