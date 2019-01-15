Sources: Police searching landfill in missing Jacksonville teen case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Investigators are combing through a landfill north of Baldwin in connection with the disappearance of a pregnant teenager, sources confirm to News4Jax.

Sky4 video over the Otis Road Landfill showed Jacksonville officers in yellow moon suits sifting through trash dumped out by heavy machinery. Over 30 police cars are parked outside the landfill.

A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office spokesman would only say they were "following up an investigative lead in an active case," but News4Jax was told that case is the disappearance of 16-year-old Iyana Sawyer, last seen leaving Terry Parker High School for lunch on Dec. 19.

Sawyer's sister came home from school that day, but Iyana was not with her.

The family said it was aware Iyana was 5-months pregnant and that had not caused any friction with them or been a reason she would have left home. The family said that police were actively searching for Iyana, but they were not aware of Tuesday's landfill search.

We know Iyana's uncle was arrested on unrelated sexual assault charges and is being held in the Duval County jail on $250,000 bond.



News4Jax is at the landfill trying to learn more about the search and any updates in the case.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Iyana is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.