Suspected drug house raided in Paxon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Witnesses said several people were arrested in the Paxon area of Jacksonville late Monday afternoon. Roads in the neighborhood surrounding a home on Allandale Circle East were closed off by Jacksonville Sheriff's officers during the raid.

Neighbors said they have been concerned about suspected drug dealing going on at the house.

“People coming in and one time, my wife and I saw someone swap (something) right in front of us. They stop their cars right in front of us and they swapped (it) out the door. No care in the world given,” said Karlie Smalley. “There was an exchange of something going on and it was obvious what was going on down there.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

