Task Force on Safety and Crime Reduction holds first meeting today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville’s Task Force on Safety and Crime Reduction will meet for the first time Friday morning. The panel was launched late last year in hopes of coming up with long-term solutions to the crime problem in the city.

City leaders hope the Task Force on Safety and Crime Reduction will serve as the eyes and ears of this community. The task force hopes to cut down on crime in ways that go beyond arrests and prosecution.

It’s made up of nearly 50 people, members of the community who have come from all walks of life and from all corners of the city. Despite a slight decline in the number of murders and homicides in Jacksonville, city leaders say we need to do better.

Last week, News4Jax sat down with Mayor Lenny Curry, Sheriff Mike Williams, and State Attorney Melissa Nelson to talk about the city’s problem with crime.

“We're starting to see some results. [We’re] not celebrating- not happy with where we are but we're headed in the right direction finally after a long time,” Mayor Lenny Curry said.

Over 100 people applied to be part of the task force, but officials have narrowed the list down to include city council members, attorneys, teachers, school leaders, people who work with young people, and many more.

The goal for this task force isn't just about arrests, it's also about early intervention.

“We do know you've got a small number of people in the community that commits a significant portion of the violence. And that's where the efforts are directed. So every time we remove one of them from the community, yes we have a positive impact there,” Williams said.

Nelson, said cutting down on crime is a community effort across the board.

“That's important because the community should have confidence in the fact that we are communicating with one another about all this violence because it affects everybody in our community,” Nelson added.

The task force meeting will be held at city hall, beginning at 9 a.m.

