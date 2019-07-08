Teenage boy charged with murder in Ed White High student's death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A teenage boy was arrested after a teenage girl was found shot to death Friday afternoon in a Whitehouse home, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

Tremayne Javares Robinson, 17, is charged with murder and evidence tampering in the death of the 17-year-old girl, whom family identified as Alayshia Powe.

Officers responded just after 1 p.m. Friday to a shooting at a home on Watershed Drive in the Walker's Hamlet subdivision, just north of West Beaver Street. Police said they found the teenage girl dead of what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Homicide detectives then began investigating.

Following neighborhood canvassing, evidence located and statements provided, detectives said they quickly identified a person of interest.

"The firearm used during the commission of the crime was located after Robinson attempted to dispose of it near the location of the shooting," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Detectives said Robinson was taken into custody, interviewed about the shooting and then arrested.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting, but the death of Powe, who attended Ed White High School, has left relatives and neighbors heartbroken.

“She recently got a job and was going to be a senior in high school. She had so much to live for and I feel like it was a needless death," Karen Hardge, Powe's cousin, said Friday.

Jeremy Montgomery had been the Powe's neighbor for four years.

“As a father, you really can’t speak on it. Seeing kids grow up and stuff like that, it’s just heartbreaking," he said.

Montgomery said she was "always happy."

“She never had a bad vibe about her. She always kept a smile on her face. She went to school and went to work and that was it," he said. "I think she liked playing basketball because she was always had a basketball with her."

Powe's family members told News4Jax on Monday that they were making funeral arrangements.

