Teenager shot at Jacksonville mobile home park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A teenager was found shot at a Jacksonville mobile home park on Tuesday night, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Officers responded to Countryside Village just after 8 p.m. Investigators said an 18-year-old man was walking at the back of the trailer park when someone drove up, fired a single shot and then left the scene.

The bullet went through the teen's hand and struck him in the leg. He suffered non-life threatening injuries, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office has not released any suspect information.

JSO has asked anyone with information to call the department at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

