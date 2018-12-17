The Comedy Club moves out following roof collapse

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Comedy Club is moving onward and upward, two weeks after a roof collapse at a strip mall on Beach Boulevard.

The owners are moving the Comedy Club and giving the business a major facelift.

News4Jax’s Sky 4 helicopter showed the extensive damage following the partial roof collapse in early December. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said water from severe weather may have caused the collapse. The shopping center is just a couple of blocks west of St. Johns Bluff Road. Several businesses were impacted by the collapse. Many of them were unable to reopen.

Multiple owners said that every day they were forced to remain closed, they were continuing to lose money. That's why the owners of The Comedy Club are saying now is the time to pick up where they left off.

The Comedy Club is not only moving to a new venue, but there will also be other changes when they reopen, said the owner.

The company made the announcement on Instagram, posting under the name "Phatt Katz CTO”.

Unfortunately, the city and building owners have been unable to provide us with any timeline as to when we will be cleared to reopen our doors. Due to this uncertainty, we have decided to move our

shows to another venue. Our focus is our customers; your safety, schedules and overall experience. We know it has been frustrating for you to have spent your hard-earned money on an event that you have been unable to enjoy. This is why we have decided to stop playing the waiting game with those in charge of this situation and get back to the comedy! - Phatt Katz CTO (The Comedy Club)

While there’s no word on where the new location will be, the owners and operators said now is a good time to re-brand, refocus, and move forward.

The business said it will post its new location and hours either on or before Friday. It also said all previously purchased tickets will be honored.

Between the three businesses located within the shopping center, nearly 50 workers were impacted by the collapse.

