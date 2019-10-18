The 'World's Largest Bounce House' is coming to Jacksonville!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's every child and adult's dream: a ginormous bounce house you can spend all day on!

An inflatable theme park deemed the "World's Biggest Bounce House" is coming to Jacksonville!

The 10,000 square feet of bouncing fun is for all ages and will be in Jacksonville on November 15, 16, 17, and, 22, 23, 24.

In addition to the largest bounce house, there will be a 900+ foot-long obstacle course named the Giant and a space-theme wonderland called airSpace, ball pits, climbing towers, confetti blasts, a live DJ, dancing, competitions and more!

The Big Bounce America is the official Guinness World Record holder for "World's Biggest Bounce House."

There is also an "Adults Only Session" where no kids are allowed!

Tickets start at $16 for a three-hour pass to the event. The world's biggest bounce house is a timed session but the other attractions offer unlimited access.

*When purchasing tickets, you can choose between a toddler session, junior session, bigger kid session or adults only.*

Click here to buy tickets.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.