Threat draws police to Amazon fulfillment center on Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police were called Wednesday to the Amazon fulfillment center on Jacksonville's Northside to investigate a threat, a spokesperson for the online retail giant told News4Jax.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said officers responded about 7 a.m. to the fulfillment center on Pecan Park Road near the Jacksonville International Airport.

According to the Amazon spokesperson, the fulfillment center was locked down momentarily while the Sheriff's Office conducted a search and confirmed there was no threat to the building.

"The fulfillment center was released to site leadership and operations have resumed," a statement from the Amazon spokesperson reads, in part.

The spokesperson said the investigation remains active.

"The safety of our employees is our top priority," the Amazon spokesperson's statement notes.

