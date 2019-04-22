Two Jacksonville police shootings in 2017 ruled justifiable

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The State Attorney’s Office has ruled two police shootings from 2017 justifiable, including a case in which three undercover police officers were arrested for tampering with evidence.

Jerome Allen, 22, was shot and killed Feb. 6, 2017, after he pointed a replica handgun at one of three detectives inside an undercover car during a drug deal, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives Brian Turner, Lance Griffis and Kyle Kvies were arrested a week later on evidence tampering charges because they ditched three beer cans that were in the car, including an open beer.

The charges against the detectives were later dropped as part a deal with prosecutors in which Turner, who shot Allen, resigned from the Sheriff’s Office and surrendered his law enforcement certificate.

Griffis and Kvies, who cooperated with the investigation into the shooting, avoided prosecution in the case after completing community service hours.

Allen’s family later filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the three detectives, the Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Mike Williams over his shooting.

In the second case, 57-year-old Selwyn Hall was shot and killed by Officer Ryan McGee outside his East 19th Street home April 26, 2017, while McGee was answering a domestic violence call.

Hall, who was accused of assaulting his wife, resisted arrested and was struck with a stun gun. According to police, McGee shot and killed Hall when Hall grabbed the stun gun.

Both shootings are currently being reviewed by JSO’s Response to Resistance Board, the panel that routinely investigates whether proper procedures were followed in cases of deadly force.

