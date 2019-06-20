2 sought after man found shot on Philips Highway near Baymeadows Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two men were sought by police Wednesday night after a man was found shot on Philips Highway near the intersection of Baymeadows Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers were sent to the scene near a motel at about 8 p.m., the Sheriff's Office said. They found a man in his 40s with a gunshot wound.

The man, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital for treatment. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Two men were seen running from the scene. There was no description of the suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. An anonymous tip can be made to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-845-TIPS.

