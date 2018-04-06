UNF Student Union named for John Delaney

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The University of North Florida Board of Trustees voted to name the Student Union building the John A. Delaney Student Union in honor of his commitment to the university.

Delaney has served as UNF president for the last 15 years.

“Naming the Student Union after our longest-serving president is a fitting reminder of the mark John Delaney has left on this University,” said UNF Board of Trustees Chair Kevin Hyde. “The Student Union is the heart of the campus and under his leadership, this facility has made a positive impact, not only on the lives of students and the entire University community but Northeast Florida as well.”

Delaney, who announced his retirement a year ago and is set to leave the university May 31, was surprised by the announcement Thursday evening during the annual Celebrate UNF event.

“I’m truly flattered to have our Student Union, the hub of student activity, named in my honor. I’ve had three fulfilling careers over the course of my life and this has been the longest,” said Delaney, who served two terms as mayor of Jacksonville prior to joining UNF. “I’m grateful to all who have joined me on this journey.”

The building naming will take effect June 1.

The 150,000-square-foot Student Union, which was completed in 2009, is the focal point for student activities and programs, dining facilities, and offices for Student Government as well as the Division of Student and International Affairs.

