Teen arrested after car carrying 4 people shot up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 17-year-old was arrested Friday, days after four people inside a car were shot at and two people inside were hit by gunfire, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers were alerted to the shooting by JSO's ShotSpotter technology, which detected gunshots at about 11:11 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Moncrief Road and Scriven Street, the Sheriff's Office said.

A short time later, police said, two people showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds. The conditions of the other two people who were in the vehicle is unclear.

Caleb Sheffield was charged with four counts of attempted murder, jail records show. He was ordered held on a $1.1 million bond.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the shooting was not random, and the vehicle was targeted.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.