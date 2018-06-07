Vigil for transgender woman shot, killed in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Friends and loved-ones plan to gather Thursday night to honor a 38-year-old transgender woman who died after she was found shot between two abandoned homes in Northwest Jacksonville.

A candlelight vigil for Antonia Antwon English, who identified herself as Antash'a Devine Sherrington English, will be held Thursday at Sidney J. Gefen Riverwalk Park in the Brooklyn neighborhood at 7:30 p.m. A benefit show at Incahoots Night Club will follow at 9:30 p.m.

English was found between two houses on Ella Street at 3:55 a.m. Friday. No arrests have been made in her death.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking the public for information about English's killer. Anyone with information can call JSO at (904) 630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@JaxSheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

