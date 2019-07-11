Viral video of girl licking tongue depressor lands mom in jail

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville mother was arrested Thursday after stomach-churning cellphone video of her daughter licking a tongue depressor at a dentist's office and putting it back in the jar went viral.

Cori Ward, 30, was booked into the Duval County jail about 11 a.m. on a felony charge of tampering with a consumer product without regard for possible death or bodily injury, according to jail records.

The video was filmed Tuesday at the All About Akids & Families Medical Center, a clinic in the Fort Caroline neighborhood. The medical center called for a police investigation after the clip surfaced.

In an interview with News4Jax, Ward acknowledged that she recorded the video and posted it on Snapchat. From there, it made its way to the popular Facebook page "Only in Duval."

"I had just been waiting a long time," said Ward, noting that she regrets what happened. "I was just being silly with my kids."

“It’s ruined my life right now. That’s how I feel at least," she added.

The medical center said the materials that were in the exam room have since been removed and resanitized, noting among other things that there was no ongoing risk for patients visiting the clinic:

"This type of behavior is not tolerated at All About Kids and Families Medical Center. Each year, we serve thousands of patients, and providing quality care and ensuring their safety is our top priority."

The video is the latest in a string of similar incidents at businesses across the country. It started with a teen who was seen licking the top of an ice cream tub before placing it back inside a store freezer.

