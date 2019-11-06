What makes an Amber Alert?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - AMBER Alerts are designed with one main thing in mind: to quickly get information about missing children distributed quickly to the most people possible to help find them.

AMBER is actually an acronym for America's Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response, named after Amber Hagerman, a child kidnapped in Texas in 1996.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement administers the program in the state and a missing child case must meet five criteria to activate an AMBER Alert:

The child must be under 18 years of age.

There must be a clear indication of an abduction.

The law enforcement agency's preliminary investigation must conclude that the child's life is in danger.

There must be a detailed description of child, abductor and/or vehicle to broadcast to the public.

The activation must be recommended by the local law enforcement agency of jurisdiction.

Once activated, the alert will go out to all cellphones in the area, be posted on the Florida Department of Transportation message signs, electronic billboards, lottery machines and sent to all law enforcement agencies in the state.

Wednesday's AMBER Alert for 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams is the third in three months in the Jacksonville area. A 10-year-old picked up by two women after leaving Argyle Elementary Aug. 22 and a 13-year-old believed taken by a 38-year-old man in Jacksonville on Sept. 22 were both recovered safely in a matter of hours.

Taylor Rose is among eight active AMBER Alerts in Florida at this time. One child on that list is well known to people in greater Jacksonville: Haleigh Cummings, who disappeared Feb. 2, 2009, from her father's home in Satsuma. FDLE and other law enforcement agencies said they will keep an Amber Alert on file until a child is found, even though it may not be an active case.

