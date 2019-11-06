Police search for 5-year-old girl missing from Brentwood area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police are actively searching for a 5-year-old girl reported missing from the Brentwood area.

Taylor Rose Williams was last seen in her home on Ivy Street around midnight Wednesday.

Police said the person who called in the report woke up and found the girl missing from her room and the back door of the home unlocked. The person's relationship to Taylor was not released.

Police are asking for the community's help to find Taylor. She is described as 3 feet tall, weighing 50 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt and pink pajama pants when she went to bed.

SHARE: Click here for printable missing child flyer

Police are checking with registered sex offenders in the area, which is standard operating procedure in missing child situations. Sky4 aerials also showed officers checking vacant homes in the area.

Authorities said there was no sign of foul play in the house, and everything in the house looked normal.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue brought a Command Center vehicle to the scene Wednesday morning.

Neighbors News4Jax spoke with said they'll be volunteering to help officers search the neighborhood for the little girl.

Anyone who might have seen Taylor or might know where she is should call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office immediately at 904-630-0500.

