Wife: Father of 2 shot in home after failed dognapping

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A father of two is recovering after shots were fired into his Newtown home, striking him in his shoulder. His wife says it happened after someone tried to take the family's dog.

Several rounds were shot into the home Tuesday night while the father was inside with his wife and children. On Wednesday, he had been released from the hospital.

The shooting was one of four reported in the Jacksonville area within a four hour time frame on Tuesday. In one of the shootings, a man was killed.

The father's wife and children said they didn't feel safe staying at a house and checked in to a hotel. The wife, who asked not to be identified, told News4Jax the shots were fired after some tried to take the family's dog from her young son who was walking their pet in the front yard.

"He wouldn't give it to them, which is why he came into the house to tell me about it. Literally right as he opened the door, I saw him standing there, then pulled him away because I heard the shots before I saw it," she said. "Everything happened so quick. I turned around and saw my husband on the ground after he got hit."

The wife said one of those bullets entered her daughter's bedroom and was just inches from striking her in the head.

