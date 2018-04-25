Wife of former Jaguars player wants domestic battery plea deal tossed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The estranged wife of former Jaguars defensive tackle Roy Miller, who has accused him of domestic battery, wants the court to throw out Miller's plea deal and hear her side of the story.

Miller pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor battery, and as part of a plea deal agreed to a pretrial diversion program, which typically involves community service and anger management courses.

But Miller's estranged wife has petitioned the court to set aside that plea agreement and reopen the case, because she said she did not have a chance to share her prepared statement with the court before the deal was reached.

In the motion filed earlier this month, Nicole Miller describes details of the November 2017 incident that left her with a cut on her face and scratches on her neck.

She said Roy Miller was drunk the night of the incident and that when she tried to walk away after he became “verbally aggressive,” he grabbed her and threw her on the bed.

"My husband tackled me as if I was a 320 pound man on the football field. I weigh 135 pounds,” she wrote in her prepared statement for the court, which she said she was never given the opportunity to enter into the record. "I thought I was going to die and worst of all in front of my children."

She said she believes her 10-year-old daughter's cries were the only reason Roy Miller stopped attacking her.

The Millers have four children together.

She said her shirt was torn off and a braid was “completely ripped from my scalp during the attack.”

According to Roy Miller's arrest report, Nicole Miller also suffered an abrasion on her face and a scratch on the back of her neck.

Miller, who played for the Jaguars from 2013-2016, was playing for the Kansas City Chiefs last season but was released after the domestic battery arrest.

Copyright 2017 by WJXT News4Jax. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.