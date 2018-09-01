Man stabbed to death after dispute on Lane Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - A man stabbed early Saturday morning on Jacksonville's Westside has died, and a woman seen holding a knife is being questioned, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

A woman was seen covered in blood and holding a knife about 4:40 a.m. near a car on Lane Avenue near San Juan Avenue, according to police. A man was found outside of the car with at least one stab wound. Police said he was taken to UF Health Jacksonville, where he died from his wounds.

Police said there was some sort of argument before an altercation took place. Investigators are not sure what the relationship is between the two.

JSO says there aren't looking for any suspects, and the woman was taken downtown for questioning.

Several people called to report the stabbing and police are speaking with witnesses.

Steve Newsome ,who owns property in the area, wasn't surprised by the deadly violence.

"On any given day you'll hear cop cars go by. Multiple times, I would say. (There's) just a lot of stuff going on in this area. The 32210 area code," Newsome said.

Investigators are checking the area for surveillance video, and ask anyone with information to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

