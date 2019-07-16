Woman pleads guilty in murder-for-hire of her boyfriend's wife

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Tuesday in the killing of her boyfriend's wife.

Amanda Love, 31, along with Jerry Burns, 50, were arrested after Velvet Burns was found dead May 9 in the couple's Westside home.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Burns, 50, was having an affair with Love, 31, and paid her $5,000 to arrange for other suspects to kill his wife and make it look like a burglary.

The people who carried out the murder, who have not been named, were told they'd get more money when Jerry Burns collected on his wife's life insurance.

Second-degree murder charges are pending against Jerry Burns.

According to the arrest report, Love was cooperating with investigators. She is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 10.

WATCH: JSO briefing on murder-for-hire arrests |

More arrests expected in murder of woman

Crystal Strickland told News4Jax at the time that Velvet Burns (pictured, right) was her best friend. She said she found Velvet Burns' body and immediately called police when she saw the backdoor of the home was left open.

"Oh my gosh. That was the worst day of my life," Strickland said.

Strickland said Velvet and Jerry Burns were together for 27 years and known as a hardworking couple. She described the mother of two as a huge advocate for her kids.

"It's really hard for all of us, and we're really worried about their kids. I just can't imagine how her kids are feeling right now and our prayers go out to them," Strickland said.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.