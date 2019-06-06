Woman who killed intruder had protection order against him

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The 24-year-old man a Westside woman shot and killed outside her bedroom early Wednesday morning was the father of her two children, but the couple broke up three months ago and she had recently taken out a restraining order against him.

The woman called police just after midnight to say she had shot a man who broke into her Ortega Farms apartment. Police said the man, later identified as Brandon Johnson, was dead when they arrived. A homicide detective said he was shot multiple times.

The Jacksonville Sheriff Office's homicide website shows Johnson's death was justifiable.

According to a petition for an injunction for protection against domestic violence, the 25-year-old woman said Johnson had threatened to kill her. A hearing on the injunction was scheduled for Wednesday morning.

In her March court filing requesting a protection order, the woman said Johnson was using drugs, controlling, and had punched, choked and threatened to kill her. In April, she said Johnson kicked down her mother's door trying to get to her.

Jail records show Johnson was arrested in December 2018 on charges of domestic battery, discharging a firearm in public and drug possession. The most serious charges were dropped and he was released three weeks later.

Another neighbor said he's grateful this didn't go the other way.

"You’ve got to be prepared for something like that any moment," Jay Rodriguez said. "She did right, that’s all I can say."

