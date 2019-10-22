Jonesing for sandwiches? Check out Jacksonville's top 5 spots

Got a hankering for sandwiches?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top sandwich outlets in Jacksonville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

Jacksonville-area shoppers historically spend more in fall at restaurants than any other season of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of reputation management and business insights for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Jacksonville-area restaurants rose to $28 for the metro area in the fall of last year, 2% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. The Bearded Pig

PHOTO: alissa f./YELP

First on the list is The Bearded Pig. Located at 1224 Kings Ave. in San Marco, the traditional American spot, which offers barbecue and more, is the highest-rated sandwich spot in Jacksonville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 859 reviews on Yelp.

2. The French Pantry

Photo: mallory s./Yelp

Next up is Southpoint's The French Pantry, situated at 6301 Powers Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 723 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, which offers sandwiches, salads and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Renna's Pizza

Photo: morgan h./Yelp

Renna's Pizza, an Italian spot that offers pizza, sandwiches and more in Loretto, is another go-to, with four stars out of 52 Yelp reviews. Head over to 11111 San Jose Blvd., Suite 12, to see for yourself.

4. The Bread & Board

Photo: matt c./Yelp

Over in Riverside, check out The Bread & Board, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 388 reviews on Yelp. You can find the traditional American and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers sandwiches and more, at 1030 Oak St.

5. Mambos Cuban Café

Photo: adair r./Yelp

And then there's Mambos Cuban Café, a Beach Haven favorite with 4.5 stars out of 304 reviews. Stop by 13770 Beach Blvd., Suite 9, to hit up the Cuban and Mexican spot, which offers sandwiches and more, next time the urge strikes.

