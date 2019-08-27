New Persian/Iranian spot Aria Cuisine opens its doors in Baymeadows

A new Persian/Iranian spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Aria Cuisine, the new arrival is located at 9551 Baymeadows Road in Baymeadows.

Aria Cuisine specializes in Middle Eastern, Persian and Iranian fare for breakfast, lunch and dinner. On the menu, expect to see items like haleem, a traditional Persian breakfast made from turkey and wheat, gyro wraps, kebabs, lamb shanks, stews and pan seared salmon with vegetables. Cocktails, beer and desserts are also served.

Aria cuisine has gotten off to an uneven start thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Maureen D. wrote, "I'm well impressed with the food. The dining room is pleasant. It has excellent chicken soup and killer fries. I highly recommend it."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Aria cuisine is open from 7 a.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and Sunday and 7 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

