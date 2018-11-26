Accused burglar bitten by crocodile faces St. Johns County judge

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The man accused of breaking into the St. Augustine Alligator Farm and who deputies said was bitten by a crocodile while inside was on crutches as he faced a judge Monday on charges of burglary, criminal mischief and violating probation.

Brandon Hatfield, 23, is accused of jumping into an exhibit with three crocodiles during the several pre-dawn hours he spent inside the reptile facility Nov. 6. According to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, he caused more than $5,000 in damage to the property while inside.

Hatfield's mother said she heard about what happened to her son on the news and was relieved he was alive.

"I got to see Brandon as soon as he was out of surgery and he looked at me (and said), 'Hey mom,'" Corrine Hatfield said. "And fell back because he was so drugged."

Hatfield's foot remains bandaged. His mother said if doctors are not able to control the infection, his foot may need to be amputated.

Corrine Hatfield told News4Jax her son is a good person but fell into the wrong crowd and needs help dealing with drug addiction.

At Monday's pretrial hearing, the judge denied the probation violation charge and passed the rest of the case to January.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.