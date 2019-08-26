Your guide to the 3 top spots in Jacksonville's Spring Park neighborhood

Spending time in Spring Park? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Mexican restaurant to an Asian food truck.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Spring Park, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Mi Veracruz Restaurant

Topping the list is Mexican spot Mi Veracruz Restaurant. Located at 3109 Spring Park Road, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 101 reviews on Yelp. The casual cantina serves classic Mexican fare, such as tacos, tamales, enchiladas, fajitas, chile relleno, flautas and burritos.

2. La Nota

Photo: Matt C./Yelp

Next up is Venezuelan fast food spot La Nota, situated at 2021 St. Augustine Road, Suite 8. With 4.5 stars out of 60 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. The simple space serves several different types of hamburgers as well as chicken wings, salads and sandwiches. Empanadas, fried plantains and black beans and rice are also on the menu.

3. Blazin Azn

PHOTO: LINDSAY C./YELP

Asian fusion food truck Blazin Azn is another top choice. The menu features a mix of Japanese, Chinese and other Asian cuisines, with dishes like fried rice, teriyaki, Korean short ribs, tempura and "sushirito" sushi burritos being highlights. Yelpers give the business, located at 3814 Beach Blvd., 4.5 stars out of 54 reviews.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

