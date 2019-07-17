Your guide to the 4 top spots in Jacksonville's Springfield neighborhood

Visiting Springfield, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a coffee roaster to a brewery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Springfield, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Social Grounds Coffee

Photo: KENDALL F./Yelp

Topping the list is coffee roastery and coffee and tea spot Social Grounds Coffee. Located at 1712 Main St. North, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 63 reviews on Yelp.

Owned and operated by U.S. military veterans, this spot is known for supporting causes such as the Wounded Warrior Project. Try lattes like the matcha or lavender and honey with a pastry or the affogatto (hot espresso poured over creamy vanilla ice cream).

2. Crispy's Springfield Gallery

Photo: Matt C./Yelp

Next up is beer bar and pizza spot Crispy's Springfield Gallery, serving sandwiches and more, situated at 1735 Main St. North. With 4.5 stars out of 106 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Enjoy a brew with pub fare like wings, quesadillas and steak tacos. You'll also find nearly 20 different sandwiches and pizzas. Try the popular Silver made with gorgonzola, goat and mozzarella cheeses, roasted garlic and white sauce and topped with rosemary and truffle oil.

3. Wafaa N Mike Cafe

Photo: RACHEL C./Yelp

Mediterranean spot Wafaa N Mike Cafe is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1544 N. Main St., 4.5 stars out of 74 reviews.

You'll get Mediterranean hospitality at this eatery. Yelpers rave about the falafel and hummus, fried mushrooms and tabbouleh. Save room for the baklava for dessert.

4. Hyperion Brewing Company

Photo: HYPERION BREWING COMPANY/Yelp

Hyperion Brewing Company, a brewery, beer garden and beer bar, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 53 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1740 N. Main St. to see for yourself.

Expect a rotating selection of brews on tap ranging from blondes to stouts. They include Selene Citrine Blood Orange Blonde, Phoebe's PB Peanut butter Porter and a Chocolate Stout. This spot also offers craft sodas and has food trucks on busy nights.

