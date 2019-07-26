Your guide to the 5 most popular spots in Jacksonville's Sans Pareil neighborhood

Visiting Sans Pareil, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Middle Eastern grill to a cookie shop.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Sans Pareil, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Yafa Grill

Photo: Zee d./Yelp

Topping the list is Middle Eastern spot Yafa Grill, which offers salads and sandwiches. Located at 3625 St. Johns Bluff Road S., one of two Jacksonville locations, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 262 reviews on Yelp.

The menu features traditional Middle Eastern fare, such as lamb chops, roasted Cornish hen, grilled fish, beef kebabs and more.

2. Hana Yori

Photo: klara c./Yelp

Next up is Japanese steakhouse and sushi bar Hana Yori, situated at 12226 Beach Blvd., Unit 3. With 4.5 stars out of 204 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Aside from fresh sushi rolls and sashimi pieces, the restaurant serves authentic Japanese appetizers and entrees such as tuna tataki, beef, chicken or seafood hibachi, edamame and vegetable tempura.

3. Alhambra Theatre & Dining

photo: leah c./yelp

Traditional American dinner theater and performing arts spot Alhambra Theatre & Dining is another top choice.

Here, you can enjoy a themed dinner (choose from various, changing menu items such spaghetti and meatballs, chicken piccata, spare ribs and fried shrimp) and a show. Yelpers give the performance theater, located at 12000 Beach Blvd., 4.5 stars out of 136 reviews.

4. Blackfly Cafe & Taproom

Photo: kristin w./Yelp

Blackfly Cafe & Taproom, a Caribbean restaurant and bar that offers seafood and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 57 Yelp reviews.

The menu highlights classic island fare such as mojo shrimp, steak, tacos, jambalaya, roasted chicken, a Cuban sandwich and conch fritters. The cafe also serves beer and wine. Head over to the Blackfly Outfitter store at 11702 Beach Blvd., Suite 109, to see for yourself.

5. Flippin' Good Cookies

Photo: camille g./Yelp

And then there's Flippin' Good Cookies, a local favorite with five stars out of 16 reviews.

Serving several flavors of made-from scratch cookies, you'll also find cupcakes, brownies and cookie cakes at this sweets shop. Stop by 3611 St. Johns Bluff Road S, Suite 103, to hit up the spot to score desserts and more next time you're in the neighborhood.

