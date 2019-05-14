Loved ones pay tribute to man killed in ambush shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Loved ones on Monday visited the resting place of a Jacksonville man killed in an ambush shooting earlier this year in Georgia.

Monday would have been Jeremy Brookins' 31st birthday, so about a dozen family members and friends sang happy birthday and released 31 balloons at the Restlawn Cemetery on the Northside.

Brookins was killed and a 29-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in March at a hotel in Waycross, Georgia. Veronica Dixon-Brookins, Brookins' mother, told News4Jax her son was part of the entourage for Jacksonville rap artist Yungeen Ace, who had performed at a concert at a nightclub before the shooting occurred.

Brookins leaves behind four daughters, one of whom was born after his death.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.