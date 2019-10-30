Man accused of beating, dragging person pleads not guilty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man accused of tying a man to the bumper of a minivan and dragging the victim for two blocks entered a plea of not guilty Wednesday to related charges.

Eric Bridges was arrested in September and charged and charged with attempted murder. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the victim was left lying in a street.

The victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Family members did not wish to release his name.

Bridges is expected back in court in November.

Bridges has a long rap sheet with charges that include grand theft and resisting an officer. He was released from prison in June 2018.

