Man bitten by shark at Huguenot Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was bitten on the arm by a shark late Tuesday afternoon at Huguenot Park, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The shark attack happened about 5 p.m.

The man was taken to UF Health hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, JFRD said.

It's uncertain what the man was doing when he was bitten.

According to News4Jax records, this was the fifth shark attack this year in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia waters.



