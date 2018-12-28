News

Killer tried to make it look like girlfriend took own life, police say

Dontonieo Sapp-Denson, 24, faces murder charge in girlfriend's death

By Erik Avanier - Reporter

Booking photo of Dontonieo Sapp-Denson

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 24-year-old Jacksonville man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of his 21-year-old girlfriend after trying to make it look like she committed suicide, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Friday.

The couple had a child together, according to police.

Tynikkia Tanner was found dead of a gunshot wound around midnight Oct. 6 at a home on Cleveland Road.

Police said they were called after a report of gunfire and met Dontonieo Sapp-Denson as he answered the door to the apartment where shots had been heard.

Sapp-Denson told police that Tanner had shot herself in the head, according to JSO.

Detectives said it became apparent as they processed the scene that Tanner's death was a homicide, not a suicide, and the Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that suspicion.

Police said the evidence pointed to Sapp-Denson, Tanner's boyfriend and the father of her child, as the shooter.

Sapp-Denson was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Anyone with more information about the investigation is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

Domestic violence help

Hubbard House and other resources for domestic violence victims are available throughout Northeast Florida:

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.