Man fleeing Baker County deputies foiled by barbed-wire fence

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. - A man suspected of violating probation was arrested after leading deputies on a brief chase in Macclenny, according to the Baker County Sheriff's Office.

On Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office posted a mug photo of 28-year-old Mark Stoddard on Facebook, saying he was wanted on an outstanding warrant when he fled a home on Ray Phillips Road.

Stoddard led deputies on a short-lived chase through the woods that came to an abrupt end when he was taken into custody behind a nearby auto collision center, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The agency posted a mug photo of Stoddard showing visible injuries on his face, which were credited to a collision with a barbed-wire fence.

