Man found dead of gunshot wound in World Golf Village community

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A man was found dead inside a condo Thursday morning in the World Golf Village community, deputies said.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said the man, whose name has not been released, was found at the Laterra Condos, which is about a mile into the gated complex. He was found by a family member who called the Sheriff's Office.

The man had an apparent gunshot wound, and St. Johns County deputies said that until evidence proved otherwise, they were treating the death as a crime.

St. Johns County public service assistants could be seen going in and out of the front gate, and the mobile command unit arrived just before noon.

Thursday afternoon, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office posted to social media that it had been asked to take over the death investigation and indicated that the death was considered suspicious. The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office then confirmed to News4Jax that it asked the outside agency to take over the case.

Putnam County deputies said a news briefing is expected sometime Thursday afternoon.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office recently took over another case outside its jurisdiction when the Palatka Police Department asked the Putnam County Sheriff's Office to investigate the New Year's Eve shooting death of a Palatka city commissioner's son.

