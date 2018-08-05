Man found shot to death on porch of Moncrief Park home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man found was found dead with at least one gunshot wound late Saturday night on the front porch of a home on Myrtle Avenue just south of Golfair Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Homicide detectives called just before midnight did not name the victim, but said he was about 37 years old.

Police said a witness who was inside of the house at the time of the shooting was interviewed by detectives, who were waiting on a search warrant so crime scene investigators could begin processing physical evidence.

Officers did not say whether they had any suspect information.

