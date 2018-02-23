Man indicted in 2013 death of White Oak woman, officials say

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. - A man has been indicted by the Camden County Grand Jury in the death of a woman that happened in 2013, according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office.

Theron Hendrix was charged by the grand jury with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and burglary, deputies said.

Emily Drury was found dead in her home in September 2013. Officials said the investigation by the Camden County Sheriff's Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (Kingsland Office) and the District Attorney's Office of the Brunswick Judicial Circuit (Camden County Office) resulted in the indictments in connection with Drury's murder.

Forensic evidence submitted to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab and the FBI's Combined DNA Index System identified Hendrix, officials said.

Hendrix is currently in the Georgia prison system. Officials said GBI agents and Camden County sheriff's investigators are continuing the investigation.

Hendrix was convicted last year of three sexual assaults in Chatham County. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

