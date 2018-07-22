Man killed after End the Violence rally

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot and killed Saturday night, hours after an End the Violence Rally downtown, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police were called to A. Philip Randolph Boulevard 9:50 p.m. and found a man in his early 20s who had been shot. He was taken to UF Health Jacksonville, but he died.

Police say up to 1,000 people were at a block party after the rally at A. Philip Randolph Park. During the party, dozens of shots were fired.

Police do not know who fired the shots and are asking for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information is are asked to contact JSO or CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

